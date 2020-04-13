Chickadees and red-winged blackbirds have been eating meal worms during this delay in spring. I bought a box of 500 a couple of days ago. I'll need more soon. Chickadees take them one at a time. Blackbirds take them by the mouthful.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Stand by for birds
Migration flow moving north quickly
Home & Garden
Radar shows birds on the move
Central Iowa Wednesday morning
Home & Garden
Mealworms popular today
Chickadees and blackbirds
Home & Garden
Video field trip to Sax-Zim bog
Tuesday, 5 p.m., three sources
Home & Garden
What's under the skin
A unique look at animal anatomy