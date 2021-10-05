Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey quarantined for a short time after someone at an event he was at tested positive for COVID-19.

He received an e-mail from that person Monday morning and by late evening received a negative test result, according to Tara Niebeling, the mayor's communications adviser. He attended the event last week.

Frey is fully vaccinated and did not experience any symptoms, according to Niebeling.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759