Play has resumed at Augusta National on Friday morning as the players who couldn't finish the first round on Thursday are on the course.

The weather forecast is good for today and this weekend so they should be able to catch up.

Bernhard Langer just made a birdie to get to 4-under through 11 holes. He's hitting woods into greens where longer players are hitting wedges. The last player to win a major using an actual wooden driver is competing with the youngsters at the age of 63.

Larry Mize, 62, is a Georgia native who once operated a scoreboard at Augusta Nationa. He shot a 70 despite hitting his driver about 100 yards shorter than Bryson DeChambeau.

The wet conditions have allowed shorter players to hit longer clubs into greens and have them hold. The conditions should begin drying today _ there's a 10 percent chance of rain.

