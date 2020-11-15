Day 3 at Augusta

KeEP that card

Dylan Frittelli: Making his second Masters start, the bespectacled South African didn’t let a poor Round 2 affect moving day. Frittelli bounced back from a 73 to shoot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Saturday to put him alone in fifth place at 11 under, five shots behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Toss that card

Patrick Cantlay: One of last year’s young stars at Augusta (he shot 64-68 on the weekend), Cantlay on Saturday went the other direction. His 1-over finish was seven shots worse than Round 2 and featured disappointing bogeys on Nos. 17-18.

On the course with …

Phil Mickelson: Lefty struggled to a 7-over 79, matching the worst score of his Masters career. The 50-year-old, three-time winner shot 5-under through 36 holes. But Mickelson fell apart on moving day, making bogeys on five of the first seven holes. A triple-bogey 8 at the 15th finished off any hopes of salvaging a respectable score. Mickelson drove into a batch of pine trees, then went backward when his second shot ricocheted off one of the trees. He pitched out into the rough, only to swat his next shot over the green and the ball rolled into the pond on the 16th hole.

Masters moment

Heavy betting favorite Bryson DeChambeau closed out his second round Saturday morning with a 2-over 74 that put him directly on the cut line and, with the pressure of winning in the rearview mirror, shot a 3-under 69 in Round 3. That all came after DeChambeau said he wasn’t feeling well and got tested for COVID-19 again late Friday night. Speaking with reporters, he sounded more concerned about his health than his golf game. “There’s like something in my stomach that’s just not doing well,” he said. “It’s more of just [being] very dizzy, and I’ve got a pain in my stomach, so I don’t know. Just some weird stuff going on.”

Chip shots

• Johnson has recorded 10 consecutive under-par rounds at the Masters, tying Tiger Woods’ record from 2000-2002 for longest streak in tournament history.

• Rory McIlroy shot 5 under in Round 3 and is tied for 10th after shooting an opening-round 75. Since 2015, McIlroy is 28 over in Round 1 of majors, and 61 under in Rounds 2-4.

• Woods’ bid for a sixth green jacket will have to wait. The defending champion has played his past 44 holes in just 1 under and at 5 under for the tournament, he’s 11 shots back.

Key hole

No. 2, 575-yard par 5: Johnson hit a 5-iron to 2 feet for a tap-in eagle that sent him to a 4-under start through four holes and in quick command.

Quote of the day

“That was pretty sick.” — Justin Thomas, to his caddie, Jimmy Johnson, after executing an improbable fade over a grove of trees on No. 17 and landing on the green.

Tweet of the day

“Was really looking forward to Sunday Masters, now, dullsville.” — CBS radio voice Chris Moore (@mooretosay), not thrilled with DJ’s big lead.

Day 4

Will it be a victory lap for Johnson or will someone make a charge and give him a go? It’s an early start, with Ch. 4 starting coverage at 9 a.m.