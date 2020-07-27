ESPN is reporting that the Miami Marlins' home opener tonight against Baltimore has been called off because of a coronavirus outbreak.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, eight players and two coaches tested positive after the team's weekend series in Philadelphia. That raised the number of cases on the team to 14.

The Marlins delayed the return from their weekend series after learning of the test results.

Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.

“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly told The Associated Press. The team made no roster moves after Sunday's game.

Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list hours before the season opener Friday at Philadelphia. The Marlins didn’t give a reason but said they expected Alfaro to return this season.

The team's precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB's ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins' decision to postpone their flight home was made with family members in mind.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly said. "We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team's health issues before Sunday's game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

The full ESPN report is here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report