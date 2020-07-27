Nelson Cruz is the first American League player of the week during the abbreviated 60-game MLB season.
The Twins designated hitter had three home runs and two doubles among his seven hits in a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.
The 40-year-old drove in 10 runs and scored seven while hitting .538. He homered twice Sunday as the Twins won the rubber game of the series 14-2.
