With the Gophers trying to stem the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Athletic Director Mark Coyle acknowledged Friday that the school might eventually need to cut sports.

“No doubt, everything is on the table,” Coyle said in a video news conference following his presentation to the Board of Regents.

Coyle lauded how successful teams have been throughout the department, but noted two facts: Minnesota has the eighth biggest budget in the Big Ten, at $123 million, yet supports 25 sports programs, fourth most in the conference.

“I would argue we have maximized our revenue better than most across the country,” Coyle said. “So obviously we’re going to have to look at that.”

In the Regents presentation, Coyle and athletics CFO Rhonda McFarland noted that the department was headed for a $1 million surplus in February but wound up with a $4 million loss through April.

Last month, the athletic department laid out three scenarios. The Gophers will lose $10 million even if sports return to normal this fall. That number reaches $30 million if sports are played without fans this fall and $75 million if college sports aren’t played before January.

“We’re not alone in this situation,” McFarland said. “There are only a handful of athletic departments that could manage a $30 million loss. And likely very few that would survive $75 million reduction in revenue. That is the nature of the national landscape at this time.”