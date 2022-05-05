Mark Contreras hit a three-run home run and Elliott Soto hit a two-run homer to power the St. Paul Saints to an 8-1 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

Contreras' home run, his fifth of the season, staked the Saints to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Soto's home run in the second inning — his first since 2019 — extended the Saints' lead to 5-0. Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff each had two hits for the Saints.

Three Saints relievers combined to limit the Cubs to one hit over 5⅔ shutout innings. JC Ramirez relieved Saints starter Ronny Henriquez with one out in the fourth. Ramirez pitched 3⅔ shutout innings to earn the victory.

Jared Young hit a solo home run in the third for the Cubs (12-13).

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Saints (13-11).