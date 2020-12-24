1. Iowa (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

The Hawkeyes have the league's top player (Luka Garza) and offense, but how will they play on the road for the first time Friday against the Gophers?

2. Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0)

The Badgers' only blemish so far this season was a buzzer-beating loss to rival Marquette, but they've won four in a row.

3. Rutgers (6-1, 2-1)

The Scarlet Knights are arguably the Big Ten's toughest and most improved team behind Ron Harper Jr., an early Big Ten player of the year candidate.

4. Illinois (6-3, 2-1)

5. Michigan State (6-1, 0-1)

6. Michigan (6-0, 1-0)

One of two undefeated teams overall in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines need to find a point guard to reach their potential in coach Juwan Howard's second year.

7. Ohio State (7-1, 1-1)

8. Northwestern (5-1, 2-0)

The Wildcats pulled off college basketball's biggest upset so far by beating Michigan State by 14 last week, their first win vs. a top-five opponent since 1979.

9. Indiana (5-3, 0-1)

10. Gophers (7-1, 0-1)

11. Purdue (6-3, 1-1)

12. Maryland (5-2, 0-1)

13. Penn State (3-3, 0-2)

14. Nebraska (4-4, 0-1)