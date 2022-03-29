Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to be in net on Tuesday night when the Wild vies for a seventh straight win at Xcel Energy Center against the Flyers.

That's the only lineup change the Wild is making after a 3-2 overtime victory over the Avalanche on Sunday; defensemen Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn and forwards Nick Bjugstad and Connor Dewar remain the scratches.

This will be Fleury's second start with the Wild; he won his debut on Saturday, 3-2 in overtime vs. the Blue Jackets. Fleury's 30 career wins against Philadelphia are the most of any active goalie.

"They're going to play free, and we can't," Wild coach Dean Evason said of the Flyers, who suffered a 5-4 loss to the Wild on March 3. "We can't afford to do that. One, we can't afford to do that because we don't want to get in any type of bad habits. And two, past has shown that that's not how our hockey club has success."

For Philadelphia, former Minnesota Duluth captain Noah Cates is set to make his NHL debut after signing with the team on Sunday.

The Stillwater native said he has "a ton" of family and friends coming to the game, including his teammates from Minnesota Duluth.

"Gotta maybe tone it down a little bit," Cates said. "Not get too amped out there. Just play my game, play smart, gain the trust of teammates and coaches. From this point on now, my professional career is starting and I think that's a huge thing with having a long career is gaining the trust of teammates and coaches and being a reliable guy from here on out."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Nic Deslauriers-Tyson Jost-Brandon Duhaime

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Dmitry Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

3: Winning streaks of at least six games this season for the Wild.

4: Goals by winger Kirill Kaprizov over his past three games.

4-2:Record for the Wild against the Flyers in their last six matchups.

13: Points for center Ryan Hartman over his past 13 contests.

8-1-1: Run by the Wild over its last 10 games.

About the Flyers:

Philadelphia is finishing up a five-game road trip in which it's 1-3. Last game, the Flyers fell 5-4 to the Predators. Overall, they're 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Winger Cam Atkinson leads the team in goals with 23 and points (50). Over his last 34 games, Atkinson has racked up 30 of those points.