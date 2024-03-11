



Kirill Kaprizov is the Wild's leading scorer at the rink and a chauffeur away from it.

At least for new teammate Marat Khusnutdinov.

"Good driver," Khusnutdinov said. "Free taxi."

Since Khusnutdinov arrived in Minnesota last Friday night to kick off his NHL career, Kaprizov has been helping his countryman settle in after leaving Russia.

Aside from shuttling Khusnutdinov around, Kaprizov has filled him in on the pregame schedule and the two were going to eat dinner together until Khusnutdinov slept through the meal.

"We go [have] lunch," Khusnutidinov said, "and after lunch, Kapriz say, 'Go sleep, maybe one hour.' I sleep four or five."

Khusnutdinov has a lot on his plate: Not only is he adjusting to America, but he's also getting up to speed on the ice before making his Wild debut this week.

"It's been amazing to see all the guys ask about me and help and offer rides, to introduce me to people," Khusnutdinov said through an interpreter. "So, it's been super, super amazing. The reception's been awesome."

This arrival was years in the making.

The Wild drafted Khusnutdinov in the second round, 37th overall, in 2020, but he remained in Russia for the next four seasons. After a stint with SKA St. Petersburg where he became the youngest player in team history to reach 50 career points, the center was traded to HK Sochi last October and named captain.

A resume like that translated into intriguing NHL potential and after contemplating the move "for a while," Khusnutdinov signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Wild on Feb. 28. He'll wear No. 22.

"When our team didn't make the playoffs in the KHL, it made sense to make the jump at that time to see how things go, to see how I feel, to see how I adapt," Khusnutdinov said. "It was kind of understood that when my contract was over that I would come over."

After skating earlier in the day, Khusnutdinov took in the Wild's dramatic 4-3 win over Nashville on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center that included the Wild pulling goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in overtime for an extra attacker -- a risky strategy since the Wild would have lost the point they banked for being tied after regulation if they'd given up an empty-net goal with Fleury on the bench. Instead, they secured two after Matt Boldy scored to sit six points out of a playoff spot.

"Best rink," said Khusnutdinov, who was in the locker room after the game. "Good fans."

Then on Monday, Khusnutdinov participated in an optional practice at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

"He had good speed, compete, and scored a few goals," goaltender Filip Gustavsson said. "It was a pretty quick release."

Coach John Hynes expects Khusnutdinov to crack the lineup in one of the next three games.

If that doesn't happen Tuesday when the Wild host Arizona, it's possible Khusnutdinov still sits in on meetings and skates in warmup.

"You want to make sure that you give him the best chance when he gets in that he feels at least as comfortable as he can be and you're not kind of rushing him forward," Hynes said. "But we'll certainly talk to him and see how he feels about things, and he'll get an opportunity here soon."

Known for his speed and smarts, Khusnutdinov figured those attributes will help him fit into the NHL.

As for learning more English, the 21-year-old Moscow native mentioned maybe getting a teacher.

"I'm definitely trying to watch movies in English," he said.

Until now, Khusnutdinov had never been to the United States.

"It'd be nice to see the country, to play in different states," he said, "and I think if things go well, I'll have an opportunity to do that, to see all the amazing spots throughout America."

A change like this, in hockey and life, could be intimidating.

But not to Khusnutdinov, who isn't going through this process alone.

"Only positive," he said in English. "Kapriz help me every day."