TEMPE, Ariz. – Brandon Duhaime is gone.

Will Connor Dewar and/or Pat Maroon be next?

The Wild have until 2 p.m. Friday when the NHL trade deadline expires to decide after already dealing Duhaime to Colorado on Thursday for a third-round draft pick in 2026.

Like Duhaime, Dewar and Maroon are on expiring contracts and will be free agents after the season – Maroon an unrestricted free agent and Dewar a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Dewar has nine goals and four assists in 57 games this season as a depth center who kills penalties. Maroon is on the mend from back surgery but has resumed skating and offers plenty of experience as a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Both players are drawing interest.

"They're important players. They're good players," President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Bill Guerin said. "We're not just giving them away."

But the Wild haven't been all about subtraction.

Marat Khusnutdinov is expected to arrive in Minnesota on Friday night after securing a work visa. The Wild signed the Russian forward to a two-year, entry-level contract last week.

Earlier this week, they signed veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension.

"He's played very well," Guerin said of Bogosian. "He's stayed healthy. He's an important piece in the dressing room. I think his experience, the way he plays the game, makes him very valuable to us. I'm happy we were able to get it done."