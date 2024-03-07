TEMPE, Ariz. – Brandon Duhaime could face the Wild as an opponent very soon.

The Wild traded the winger to Colorado on Thursday a day before the NHL trade deadline and before they play the Avalanche on Friday night in Denver. In exchange, the Wild received a third-round draft pick in 2026.

Duhaime, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, has played his entire NHL career with the Wild after making the team out of training camp in 2021.

He had a career-high 17 points as a rookie and a career-best nine goals last season. In 62 games this season, Duhaime has four goals and four assists while averaging 10 minutes, 40 seconds and working on the penalty kill.

But the 26-year-old is going to be eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer, and a new deal was likely going to be too expensive for the Wild. Duhaime is finishing up a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

With Duhaime gone, the Wild slotted Adam Beckman into the lineup that will go against Arizona on Thursday night after recalling the forward from Iowa in the American Hockey League.

This will be Beckman's season debut.

