A 28-year-old Maple Grove woman who was reported missing Thursday was found dead Saturday.

Maple Grove police received a report Thursday night that Maria Fury had left for a walk in the area of Eagle Lake and Pike Lake that morning and hadn’t been heard from since. She was found dead in her home Saturday.

Police have arrested Fury’s 28-year-old husband. A public search for Fury that was planned for Saturday morning was called off.

“This is a devastating time for Maria’s family and the community,” Maple Grove police said. “There was a tremendous outpouring of support from the community who volunteered to search for Maria.”