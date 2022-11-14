A man was charged with manslaughter on allegations that his 7-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl the boy found in his father's Minneapolis home.

Nelson Randolph III, 44, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Amonre Nelson Randolph on Aug. 17 at the residence in the 1800 block of N. 44th Avenue.

A warrant was issued for Randolph's arrest. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Court records in Minnesota show that Randolph's criminal history includes two convictions for illicit drug possession, two for assault and one each of illegal weapons possession and domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the home about 7 a.m. regarding a child who was unresponsive. Offices and emergency medical personnel arrived and determined that the boy was dead.

Randolph said Amonre and his younger sister were dropped off at his home by a family member the previous day and the boy "looked and acted normal," the complaint read.

The father said he went to a bedroom about 6:50 the next morning, saw Amonre's body was stiff and noticed a white substance around his son's mouth.

An autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Amonre died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

Police searched Randolph's home on Sept. 29. In the bathroom they found baggies commonly used to store illegal drugs and various types of tablets. Officers also detected a strong odor of bleach in the bathroom. Guns and ammunition were seized from the residence.

Law enforcement testing on a white pill came back positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine, and positive on a green pill for fentanyl.

"Because of the shapes and colors of the pills," the complaint noted, "their appearance was similar to chewable children's vitamins."

Questioned a few days after the search, Randolph admitted being a drug user but contended he never leaves drugs "out at his home [and] doesn't use fentanyl at all," the complaint continued.