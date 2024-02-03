A man and woman from Red Wing were killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Pine Island, Minn., northwest of Rochester, the State Patrol said.
Authorities said the 2018 Honda CR-V was northbound on Hwy. 52 at about 4:30 p.m. when it left the highway and rolled near Goodhue County Rd. 11. The roadway was dry at the time, they said.
The driver, an 85-year-old man, and his passenger, a 78-year-old woman, were killed. Their identities were not immediately released.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota police and ambulance, and the Pine Island Fire Department responded to the accident.
