A Carver County man convicted of second-degree murder was granted a new trial after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled his constitutional rights were violated when an eyewitness possibly exposed to COVID-19 did not testify in person.

Anthony James Trifiletti, 27, of Watertown, claimed self-defense when he shot and killed another motorist in May 2020 on Burns Avenue in St. Paul. A jury could not reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial in March 2021, but a second jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in April and he was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Trifiletti appealed the verdict on the basis that the only eyewitness testimony was not offered live and in-person to the second jury. Instead, the witness who was the car with her boyfriend during the shooting, said she was exposed to COVID-19 during the second trial.

She offered testimony in the first trial that contradicted Trifiletti's self-defense claim: she saw him "run to his vehicle and then I seen him grab a gun, shut his door, and then fired," according to court records.

Trifiletti was driving on I-94 in St. Paul when a car collided with rear of his truck, according to the criminal complaint. The drivers stopped and soon began to argue. Trifiletti legally possessed a handgun and shot Douglas "Dougie" Lewis, 39, of St. Paul, four times. Lewis was unarmed and died later that night at Regions Hospital.

Trifiletti told police that he feared for his life when he allegedly heard Lewis make reference to a gang. But the woman said she never heard such exchange.

Instead, she told the jury that Lewis was walking away when he was shot. Evidence presented at trial however discredited the woman's testimony because experts said Lewis was shot in the front.

Due to her alleged COVID-19 exposure, the district court offered Trifiletti two alternatives: read a transcript of her first testimony or offer a new virtual testimony.

Trifiletti said he would not "pick the lesser of two evils." The district court said the options weren't in violation of his constitutional right and ultimately Trifiletti opted for a transcript.

The jury acquitted him of the most serious charge, intentional second-degree murder, but found him guilty of unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Judge Randall Slieter wrote in the opinion issued Monday that "a witness's possible exposure to a contagious virus by itself does not render her unavailable for purposes of the Sixth Amendment's Confrontation Clause if the witness is able to be present."

The judge noted the lack of state or federal case law addressing this issue. But Slieter wrote the district court erred by allowing prosecutors to read her testimony into evidence in part because a Ramsey County public health official said it would reasonable for the witness to testify with social distancing and masking.

And rather than prove the possible COVID-19 exposure, the witness was advised by her doctor to not take a test and the district court refused a virtual examination to determine her medical condition, Slieter wrote.

The judge further argued: Her cough had fully dissipated and she had no symptoms; she was willing and able to testify in-person; and the state did not meet its burden of showing the witness posed a public-health risk by providing a medical report or doctor's note.

"The issue presented reflects a clash between the district court's reasonable concern for the health and well-being of all those in the courtroom and the constitutional right of a defendant to confront his accusers," Slieter wrote. "The constitutional right of the defendant wins the clash."

Judge Carol Hooten, in writing the dissenting opinion, argued Trifiletti was able to cross-examine the witness in the first trial and he did not file for a continuance or allow live testimony using remote technology in the second trial.

She said the first cross examination of the witness was "devastating," as the woman was discredited by evidence, changing her story and past criminal history involving credit card fraud. Rather than allow her to testify a second time and perhaps improve credibility with a new jury, Hooten wrote that Trifiletti decided "quite reasonably" to use earlier testimony.

"Indeed, Trifiletti's strategy was successful in that the jury implicitly rejected most of [her] testimony by acquitting Trifiletti of the most serious charge brought by the state against him, second-degree murder with intent, which was based in large part upon her testimony."

Hooten wrote that he should not be relieved of the "consequences of his choice." And she argued that it should be up to the discretion of the district court to determine "the severity of her symptoms, the COVID-19 positivity rate, and the level of risk posed to those in the courtroom."

The Ramsey County Attorney's office and Trifiletti's attorney Anders Erickson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.