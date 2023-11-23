A man was fatally stabbed Wednesday evening at an Edina bus stop.

The Edina Police Department responded around 7 p.m. to the Metro Transit bus stop in the 6700 block of York Avenue S. and found a man with life-threatening injuries, according to the department's news release. The stop is on the York Avenue sidewalk next to Edina Liquor and Cub Foods.

The man was taken to HCMC, where he died.

The adult suspect remained at the scene of the stabbing and was arrested, the department said. It did not name the suspect or victim, and it's unknown whether the two knew each other, police said.

Officers were still processing the scene and interviewing the suspect a little after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, department spokeswoman Lauren Siebenaler said.