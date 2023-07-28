Police on Friday released the identity of the man who was shot to death in St. Paul.
Jermaine Ray John Baker, 30, of St. Paul, was struck by gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Third Street E. and Earl Street in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said. Emergency responders declared Baker dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old St. Paul man was arrested nearby and remains jailed on suspicion of murder as the prosecution weighs charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Police have yet to disclose the relationship between the two men.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Man shot to death in St. Paul is identified; suspect arrested, awaits charges
The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon.
Minneapolis
Artists will create murals at north Minneapolis festival to promote healing
A new mural festival is launching in north Minneapolis
Local
Minneapolis charter school seeks new home in dispute over broken bathrooms, unpaid rent to church
The Legacy of Josie R. Johnson Montessori School must move out of Our Lady of Victory church by mid-August.
East Metro
Stillwater bar no longer charged with serving 20-year-old before he died of exposure in December
The attorney for the bar said the complaint was amended because while George Musser was in Brian's, "no one served him" alcohol.
Local
Summer surge in opioid epidemic uncovered by Hennepin County tracking
Opioid-related medical problems have spiked in the winter elsewhere but are becoming more problematic each summer in the Twin Cities.