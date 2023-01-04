Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell on Wednesday denied parole for Nantambu Noah Kambon, one of the four men convicted of murder in the shooting death more than 30 years ago of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf at a Lake Street pizza shop.

Another hearing will be scheduled to consider parole for Kambon in four years.

Kambon, 51, who is serving a life sentence at the state correctional facility in Rush City, was known as Shannon Bowles at the time of his conviction before changing his name in prison. A Hennepin County jury found him guilty in 1993 of going into the Pizza Shack after 1 a.m. on Sept. 25, 1992, and shooting Haaf in the back while the officer was on a break during his overnight shift.

Haaf's killing by members of the Vice Lords gang was among the most notorious murders in Minneapolis history, and abruptly ended a program in which police officials collaborated with community figures to work with gang members in quelling the eye-for-an-eye murders that were plaguing the city.

In November, Schnell denied parole to Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, 49, and set his next parole hearing for May 2025. Prosecutors said Mckenzie went into the Pizza Shack with Kambon and participated in the shooting, though Mckenzie told his lawyer at the time that he was only a lookout.

Two other men were convicted in Haaf's murder: Montery Willis, 55, who is imprisoned in Rush City and has a parole hearing set for April 2038; and A.C. Ford, 56, who has changed his name to Adl El-shabazz and is being held at the correctional facility at Oak Park Heights. Ford has a parole hearing slated for July 2036.

Kambon received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. He also was sentenced to a 15-year consecutive sentence for attempted murder in the shooting of Gerald Lubarski, a chef at the Pizza Shack who was wounded while sitting with Haaf. Had Kambon been paroled for the life sentence, he still would have had to serve an additional 10 years for the Lubarski shooting.

Kambon acknowledged being a drug dealer but denied involvement in Haaf's murder and said he had been at a nearby restaurant called Curly's when he heard two "pops," went to the door and saw men running from the Pizza Shack. He said he then walked home.

However, prosecutors said that after the shooting Kambon and Mckenzie ran a block to the home of Ed Harris, a Vice Lords member, where they allegedly changed their clothes and disposed of their guns. Harris' widow, Loverine, later confirmed in court testimony that Kambon and Mckenzie showed up at the house after the murder.

Two weeks later, Harris was found shot to death in a south Minneapolis alley. Police theorized he was killed by other Vice Lord members because they believed he had been giving police information about the Haaf murder, though authorities later denied it.

Eugene McDaniel, a Vice Lords member who shared an apartment with Kambon, , testified that Kambon's weapon of choice was a .357 revolver with .38 caliber ammunition, the type used in Haaf's shooting. Percy Melton, an inmate at Hennepin County jail, said Kambon admitted shooting an officer with Mckenzie at the Pizza Shack and then running to the Harris house to hide the guns and change clothes.

McDaniel testified that Kambon told him he and Mckenzie planned to leave town because "the thing with the cop last night ... we did that." A juvenile identified as Richard testified at trial that he drove Mckenzie to the Pizza Shack, and also implicated Kambon in Haaf's murder.

On appeal, Kambon's attorney argued that four of the witnesses had received benefits as a result of testifying against him. After the trial, Loverine Harris received $17,000 from the state in relocation money along with character references to help her retain custody of her children. Richard was tried as a juvenile, not as an adult, and McDaniel and Melton were placed in witness protection programs.

And Margaret Haspch, a police reservist who was sitting with Haaf at the Pizza Shack when he was shot and said Kambon was the shooter, reversed herself after the trials were over and said she couldn't positively identify the gunman.

State Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, writing for the court, rejected the claims filed by Kambon on appeal and upheld the conviction. He wrote that during the trial Kambon "had every opportunity to expose" the bias of witnesses to the jury "based on the receipt of those benefits," and that Hapsch was suspect because she was recanting prior testimony. Page also rejected allegations of jury bias against Kambon, who is Black.

