A man rolled his all-terrain vehicle in a ditch along a northern Minnesota highway and was fatally trapped underwater, authorities said.

The wreck in Itasca County occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday in Nashwauk Township, the State Patrol said.

The victim was identified as Martin D. Plaisted, 60, of Hibbing, Minn.

According to the patrol:

Plaisted was heading south in the ditch on Hwy. 65 north of County Road 8, roughly 15 miles west of Hibbing, where he hit an elevated point and rolled over.

Plaisted was trapped in the water beneath his ATV.