A man reported missing in central Minnesota was located dead, and a suspect has been arrested, officials said.

Bryce Brogle, 23, was last seen on Wednesday leaving a home in Center Township, a few miles northeast of Brainerd, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said it was notified that Brogle was heading to a storage unit being rented by a 45-year-old man from Brainerd.

"As a result of the ensuing investigation" the man renting the storage unit was arrested and booked into jail Saturday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder, a statement from the Sheriff's Office read. He remains jailed pending charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Brogle's body was recovered at a location the Sheriff's Office has yet to disclose. The cause and manner of his death are being determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.