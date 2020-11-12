Authorities identified on Thursday the man who died in a fiery SUV crash in Scott County.

Derek Evenson, 28, of Shakopee, suffered numerous injuries from the single-vehicle wreck about 1:15 a.m. Friday in Sand Creek Township, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Evenson was speeding while heading south on Marystown Road and left the road about a half-mile north of Hwy. 282, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The SUV went into a drainage ditch, rolled over and caught fire, the Sheriff’s Office added.