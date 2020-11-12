Authorities identified on Thursday the man who died in a fiery SUV crash in Scott County.
Derek Evenson, 28, of Shakopee, suffered numerous injuries from the single-vehicle wreck about 1:15 a.m. Friday in Sand Creek Township, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Evenson was speeding while heading south on Marystown Road and left the road about a half-mile north of Hwy. 282, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The SUV went into a drainage ditch, rolled over and caught fire, the Sheriff’s Office added.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Medcalf: Black trainers happy to spread the virtual fitness bug
It's hard to fight a pandemic — and winter inertia — while also shouldering the disproportionate health impact of the virus, Myron Medcalf writes. But these motivators help.
Duluth
Inmate with violent history escapes from facility northwest of Duluth
The 33-year-old man fled while being moved to a secure wing, authorities said.
St. Paul
Fatal shooting in St. Paul brings city's homicide tally to 30
A verbal argument led to gunfire near Sherburne Avenue and Rice Street late Saturday.
Minneapolis
As gunfire toll hits 500 injured or killed, Mpls. struggles to find solutions
Khalilah Corey was a worrier, but she didn’t think much of it when her 19-year-old son told her he was going to the park to…
Minneapolis
Democrats debate 'defund' movement's cost at polls
Republicans seized on "defund" and "abolish," a lifeline for the party at a time when Trump's approval ratings were dipping and the administration was losing the messaging battle on handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.