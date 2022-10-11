Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash in Burnsville last week as Alan Frankhauser.
Frankhauser, 63, of Lakeville, died of multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle crash that happened about 8:20 p.m. Thursday on E. County Road 42 near Parson Hill Drive, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
A vehicle that was leaving the parking lot of Risen Savior Church had turned onto County Road 42 and was hit from behind by Frankhauser's SUV, according to Burnsville police.
The SUV rolled over, and Frankhauser was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the car was not hurt, police said.
