A 46-year-old man has been convicted of making a phone call as he crossed into the path of an SUV southwest of St. Cloud and caused a collision that killed the other motorist.

Robert D. Neumiller, of Albertville, was found guilty Monday by Stearns County District Judge Heidi Schultz of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving in connection with the collision on July 12, 2019, at Interstate 94 and Hwy. 23 that killed Arlene Van Beck, 82, of Cold Spring, Minn.

Neumiller remains out of custody pending his sentencing on March 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

Neumiller had stopped his SUV on an exit ramp from westbound I-94 to Hwy 23. He then entered the intersection and was struck broadside by Van Beck's SUV as she headed northeast on Hwy. 23.

A State Patrol investigation determined that Neumiller's "phone records showed that [he] was placing an outgoing call at the same moment he was entering Hwy. 23," the complaint read.

In a telephone interview with the Star Tribune soon after the charges were filed, Neumiller said he began moving when a semitrailer truck and a pickup truck ahead of him did, and "I don't remember anything else after that."