A man found shot in a south Minneapolis yard on Tuesday night died at a hospital for the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a house in the 3300 block of S. 25th Avenue about 8:35 p.m. In a statement, Minneapolis police said the man, found face down with gunshot wounds, was an adult who didn't live at the residence. Two people who did were interviewed by investigators, and authorities are trying to determine who was involved and how.

The man's name and cause of death will be identified after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office conducts an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

