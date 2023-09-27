Minneapolis police said they found a man who had been shot, lying behind an empty residence in south Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to HCMC, where he died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man and cause of death, police said in a news release.

Officers from the 3rd Precinct responded at about 2:14 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of 16th Avenue. S.

The man, 37 years old, had a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said, and officers provided immediate medical care until paramedics arrived, the release said.

Officers from the homicide division have launched an investigation.

The death put the homicide death toll in Minneapolis at 46 so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 69 in the same time period last year.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, the police said, and individuals who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.