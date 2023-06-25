Minneapolis police said a man in his 30s was shot to death early Sunday morning on the 2000 block of Chicago Avenue.
Officers from the Third Precinct were called to the scene at about 12:50 a.m. because of a report of a shooting, according to a police department news release. They found a man outside with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by police, the fire department and EMS, according to police.
People in the area reported hearing an argument before hearing shots, police said. The victim's name has not yet been released and there have been no arrests.
