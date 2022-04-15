The driver of a car died in a crash involving a semitrailer truck late Thursday in north Minneapolis.
The semi driver was headed north on Lyndale Avenue near 39th Avenue N. when the car driver, a 59-year-old man, swerved into the path of the semi at about 10 p.m., Minneapolis police said.
Officers rendered aid to the victim at the scene until he could be taken to a hospital, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.
Police did not release the name of victim. The driver of the semitrailer truck was not hurt, police said.
