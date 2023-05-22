A driver crashed his car near Northfield and died over the weekend, officials said.
The wreck occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday on westbound Hwy. 19 just west of Northfield, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the driver as 23-year-old Tristan J. Jaeckels of Northfield. The patrol has yet to say why Jaeckels' car left the road.
