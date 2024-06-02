Police are investigating a north Minneapolis homicide that left the shooting victim on the ground outside of a vehicle just before noon on Saturday.

"This is the same way that officer Jamal Mitchell found a suspect down just this past Thursday," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a news release.

Officers arrived mid-block on 34th Avenue N. between James and Knox Avenues and found a 25-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates the man was shot while inside a vehicle, police said. The investigation continues.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name, police said, as well as the cause and manner of his death.