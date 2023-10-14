Minneapolis police are searching for answers after an early morning shooting in the East Phillips neighborhood.

At around 1:36 a.m. Saturday morning, police said, officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alley behind the 2500 block of 17th Avenue S. They found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds. Police gave the man CPR, but he died at the scene.

Investigators interviewed witnesses but have made no arrests. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers, or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The man's name, and the exact cause of his death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.