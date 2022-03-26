A south Minneapolis shooting Friday evening has left one man dead, according to police.

Police were called to the 3800 block of S. Chicago Avenue for a report of a person who was shot inside a residence, police spokesman Garrett Parten said. Officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound and gave him medical aid.

He was transported to the hospital and later died of his wounds.

No arrests have been made and police have little information to go on, Parten said. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.

This is the 15th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to the Star Tribune's database.