A south Minneapolis shooting Friday evening has left one man dead, according to police.
Police were called to the 3800 block of S. Chicago Avenue for a report of a person who was shot inside a residence, police spokesman Garrett Parten said. Officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound and gave him medical aid.
He was transported to the hospital and later died of his wounds.
No arrests have been made and police have little information to go on, Parten said. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.
This is the 15th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to the Star Tribune's database.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis residence
Police say they have very little to go on and ask anyone with information to call them.
Minneapolis
What you need to know about the tentative agreements with Minneapolis teachers, support professionals
The union began to schedule information sessions and voting over the weekend.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis schools, teachers reach tentative deal to end strike
Students may return to class as soon as Monday, the district said. In a news release, the union noted "major gains" on pay for education support professionals, class size caps and mental health supports.
Minneapolis
Some Minneapolis educators of color say teachers' union sidelined them during negotiations
Others say they're proud of the tentative contract's wins.
Local
Minnesotan detained by Russian forces in Ukraine is released
Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that Tyler Jacob, from Winona, was safe with his wife and daughter.