A man is dead after police say he sped through a north Minneapolis intersection and crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the accident around 3 p.m. near the intersection of of 51st and West Lyndale avenues N. Paramedics pronounced the driver, a man in his 20s, dead at the scene. A passenger, also in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Minneapolis police.

"Preliminary information suggests that the car was driving at a high rate of speed near this intersection, apparently drove off the road and then collided with a tree," the news release said. "Speed and impairment of the driver may have been a factor in the crash."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the names of the victim.