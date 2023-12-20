Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old mother and small business owner at a Linden Hills apartment Sunday night.

Johnny Leroy Brown, 50, is accused of killing Kesha Latrice Moore, resident of the Cove at Linden Hills apartment in the 4200 block of S. Sheridan Avenue. She had asked Brown to move out of her place after several months of living together, according to a search warrant. Moore lived there for a year and the warrant said their relationship was rocky.

Brown called 911 and said he was in an altercation with his girlfriend who allegedly pulled a gun and it went off, according to newly-filed charges in Hennepin County District Court. Brown said the woman was dead and provided their location, but the warrant said the apartment was locked when police arrived. Officers forced entry and found Moore with a gunshot wound to her head.

Twenty minutes later, Moore called 911 again and said he was ready to turn himself in and provided his location, but pings on his cellphone did not place him in the area.

As family and friends mourned Moore's loss, Brown was on the run until his arrest Tuesday night.

Brown turned off his phone after making the 911 calls, and the next day he went to a phone store to get a new number, charges say. Investigators tracked this new number to find Brown in the area of 18th and Newton Avenue N in Minneapolis. He was in a vehicle with a his new girlfriend at the time of his arrest.

A memorial was left outside the Cove of Linden Hills apartments in honor of Kesha L. Moore, who fatally shot Sunday.

He remains in custody and makes a first court appearance Thursday. An attorney for him is not yet listed.

Court records suggest the murder weapon hasn't been located and that Brown has made conflicting statements to investigators.

According to the charges of second-degree murder and unlawful gun possession:

Moore was the registered owner of a 9-mm handgun that was missing along with her Lexus sedan when police arrived. A single 9-mm discharged cartridge casing was found in her apartment unit.

Brown admitted to stealing the gun and vehicle. Though he said he tossed the gun out the car window, police didn't find it where he claimed to have thrown it. Police filed the search warrant to search the Lexus for evidence.

Moore's cousin told police that Brown had called them and admitted to killing Moore. Brown and Moore's relationship had been rocky, the cousin said, which is why she asked him to move out.

He told investigators that he got into an argument with Moore because she was concerned that he was cheating on her. Brown claimed Moore was pointing a gun at him when he turned around after making another drink in her apartment. He said he took the gun away and that it just went off by him claiming that he accidentally bumped the trigger.

Investigators say this claim is false because that particular firearm, Luger ECS9, has a trigger pull of five pounds, five ounces. He also denied moving the body despite a large blood smear indicating she had been moved.

His accounts of where and when he called 911 were also inconsistent. He said he threw his phone out the window to elude police and couldn't remember where the gun was because he was drunk. Police scoured the area of 44th and Humboldt, where Brown said he tossed the gun, but a firearm was never found.

In two phone calls made from the police station, Brown said someone set him up. He also called his new girlfriend to deny that he was in relationship with Moore.

Brown's criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions in state court for assault, three for drug offenses, two for disorderly conduct and one for theft.

Federally, he was sentenced in February 2007 for illegal weapons possession and then again in May 2015 for escaping from custody while serving time for the weapons offense.

Brown has been prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition since 2001 when he was convicted of second-degree assault.

Six orders for protection and restraining orders have been issued against Brown between 2001 and 2021.

Rose DeCoteau said Moore, her longtime friend and extended family member, was a grandmother, mother, daughter and sister. "She was kindhearted, funny [and] a believer in education moving [people] forward in life."

Moore's LinkedIn account lists her as the executive director of Resilient Lives LLC, a home and community-based service provider for Minnesota seniors and those with disabilities. Her biography page says she holds a master's degree in health administration from Governors State University and enjoyed playing Scrabble.

Moore was "just a loving individual," DeCoteau said. "A week before Christmas is a tragedy."

Staff writers Paul Walsh and Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.