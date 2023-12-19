Minneapolis police have arrested a man they say fatally shot a woman this week in a Linden Hills apartment.

The man remains jailed Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting Sunday night of 43-year-old Kesha Moore in an apartment west of Lake Harriet in the Linden Hills neighborhood during a domestic dispute with the man police have described as her live-in partner.

The 50-year-old man was tracked by Minneapolis officers and investigators to Maple Grove, then they apprehended him about 8:50 p.m. during what police are calling "a felony traffic stop" in Golden Valley near the intersection of N. Douglas Drive and N. St. Croix Avenue.

Charges against the man have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The man's criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for assault, three for drug offenses, two for disorderly conduct and one for theft.

The shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. at the Cove of Linden Hills apartments in the 4200 block of S. Sheridan Avenue, police said. Moore died at the scene.

A memorial was left outside the Cove of Linden Hills apartments in honor of Kesha L. Moore, who fatally shot Sunday.

Officers dispatched to the building about a shooting "attempted to make contact" with someone involved, "but no one answered," a police report read.

Officers then forced their way into the residence and found the woman inside and with a gunshot wound," according to the report.

An employee in the Cove's leasing office told the Star Tribune that Moore had lived in the complex for about a year. The contract was in her name and management was unaware of a live-in boyfriend.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.