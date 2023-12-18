A woman was shot to death in an apartment building west of Lake Harriet in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of S. Sheridan Avenue, according to police.
Police have announced no arrests and have yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the killing.
Officials have not identified the victim.
Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.
