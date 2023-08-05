One driver was arrested early Saturday after a two-car accident in south Minneapolis that killed another driver.

The accident at 50th Street and Lyndale Avenue S. involved a Ford F-150 truck and a Mazda CX-30 subcompact SUV, Minneapolis police said. A 42-year-old man driving the Mazda was killed in the collision.

The 24-year-old man driving the F-150, who was suspected of being intoxicated, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for medical evaluation, police said. He was then jailed on probable cause of criminal vehicular homicide.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

When police responded to the scene at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, they found the deceased man in the Mazda, which had significant damage to the driver's side. The Ford had significant front-end damage, and a retaining wall near the truck was also damaged, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man along with the cause and nature of his death.