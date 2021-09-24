A 24-year-old man was charged Friday with fatally shooting another man a day earlier at a St. Paul gas station where the gunman was known to cause trouble.

Barely two hours after the shooting around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Warsame A. Abdihoosh was arrested in St. Paul, according to Ramsey County jail records and police.

Abdihoosh, of St. Paul, was charged in District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Jarrid Neadeau-Lyons of St. Paul.

Abdihoosh appeared in court Friday afternoon and remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

"We'd like to thank the witnesses who helped identify the suspect," read a police statement announcing the arrest. "They were critically important in our efforts to get justice for the victim and his family."

Neadeau-Lyons' death marked the city's 28th homicide this year. In 2020, St. Paul matched its one-year record with 34 homicides. There were the same number in 1992.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers arrived at the gas station on the corner of Suburban and White Bear avenues and saw state troopers tending to Neadeau-Lyons. Medics took him to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The gas station manager told officers that the shooter was a regular troublemaker who had been kicked out of the business that afternoon, the complaint said.

Soon afterward, there were two gunshots and Abdihoosh fled in a Mercedes-Benz. Police tracked the vehicle to Abdihoosh's home and saw a spent shell casing on the driver's seat.

Neadeau-Lyons' girlfriend told officers that she was in the gas station that afternoon when Abdihoosh was giving the cashier a hard time about buying gasoline.

Just as Abdihoosh was about to spit on the woman, she summoned Neadeau-Lyons and told her boyfriend what Abdihoosh almost did.

Neadeau-Lyons went to Abdihoosh's vehicle at a gas pump and punched him. Abdihoosh then shot Neadeau-Lyons several times.

Under police questioning over the phone, Abdihoosh said that "he didn't know what to do" in response to Neadeau-Lyons punching him.

Family and officers persuaded Abdihoosh to turn himself in, and he was soon arrested.

Questioned further by police, Abdihoosh said Neadeau-Lyons pulled his already open vehicle door and punched him in the eye.

Abdihoosh said he grabbed his gun, which was stolen, and fired twice, got out of the vehicle and fired again. At some point, he contended that Neadeau-Lyons had backed up and made a motion toward his waistband.

Abdihoosh said that he didn't know whether Neadeau-Lyons had a weapon during their conflict. Officers noted swelling in the area where Abdihoosh said he was punched.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482