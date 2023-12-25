A man and his dog were killed on Christmas Eve in St. Paul while crossing the street.
Officers responded to the intersection of Maryland Avenue W. and Park Street after receiving a report at about 8:15 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a car, St. Paul police said in a release.
St. Paul Fire Department paramedics pronounced the adult male dead at the scene, and the dog also died.
The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the name of the victim as they're investigating the circumstances of the accident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Man and his dog killed while crossing street in St. Paul on Christmas Eve
The circumstances of the fatal crash is under investigation.
www.startribune.com
Floating sauna opens in Duluth harbor inside a renovated barge
"Dunking feels good," said one recent visitor of the 33-degree harbor water.
Local
Patient sues Eden Prairie dentist over visit that included eight crowns, four root canals and 20 fillings
The lawsuit alleges the dentist provided an unsafe dosage of anesthesia and falsified medical records to cover it up.
Local
What's open, closed Christmas Day in Twin Cities
What's open, closed on Christmas in Twin Cities
Local
Meet the leader who's helped hundreds of Minnesota nonprofits with financial advice
Kate Barr, a former banking executive, is retiring in January after leading Propel Nonprofits for 23 years.