A man and his young daughter were shot Monday afternoon near a boat launch on White Bear Lake.

The 24-year-old man suffered a noncritical gunshot wound. His 5-year-old daughter was in serious, but stable condition.

Ramsey County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a "shots fired" call at Ramsey Beach in White Bear Lake about 4:30 p.m.

While deputies were responding, a man called 911 stating he and his daughter were both shot and he was driving to a hospital for medical attention.

Deputies determined the shooting occurred near the boat launch parking area of the county park. At the scene, deputies interviewed potential witnesses and collected evidence.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any additional details or indicate what led to the shooting.

The father was interviewed at the hospital, and investigators were pursuing all leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 651-266-7320.

Information can be shared anonymously and confidentially.

DAVID CHANEN