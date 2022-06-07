Authorities identified a 34-year-old man who was fatally shot near Loring Park over the weekend in downtown Minneapolis.
Malcolm D. Andrews, 34, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. 14th and Willow streets, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests have been announced in connection with Andrews' death.
There have been 39 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 24 in Minneapolis at this time last year.
