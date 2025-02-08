New rules make saving for retirement easier

Starting this year, the law allows retirement savers between the ages of 60 and 63 to make what the industry is calling a “super catch-up” contribution. This provision enables eligible individuals to make a contribution of $11,250, while the regular “catch-up” contribution limit for everybody else older than 50 in 2025 is $7,500. Starting next year, the law requires savers older than 50 who earned more than $145,000 in 2025 to direct any “catch-up” contributions they make into a Roth.