Q: Can I clip my dog's nails? Or should I leave that to a professional groomer?

A: Trimming a dog's nails is a necessary part of good pet care and completes a healthy grooming regimen. Though it may not be fun or easy, keeping your dog's nails at an appropriate length keeps your dog's paws healthy and minimizes scratches on your floor. Long nails will affect the shape and conformation of the toes and feet, which can in turn affect a dog's legs and posture.

Trimming a dog's nails can often be a source of anxiety for both human and dog. Many dogs are not familiar with the experience or don't like having their feet picked up and touched, and they may become anxious due to the lack of control. Getting a dog used to having its feet handled is best done if started early in life, and rewarded. Practice picking up your dog's paw and letting it see and hear the trimmers before you do any trimming.

How often and how much to trim depends on the dog, how fast its nails grow and the surfaces it typically walks on. Getting into the habit of checking your dog's nails every one to two weeks will be helpful to establish a routine.

It's important to know the basic anatomy of a dog's nail. The portion of the nail that you want to trim is the tip of the shell. Inside each nail is the "quick," the portion that contains the nerve and blood vessel. Light nails are easier to trim because the quick will be much more visible.

Be sure to have a nail-trimming tool that you're comfortable using. The classic guillotine-style trimmers do the quickest job, though they can cause accidental bleeding. If you aren't comfortable using clippers, or if you're just doing a quick touch-up, consider a grinder or Dremel tool. These are often battery-operated and grind the nails down gradually, rather than clipping them, making it easier to avoid accidents. Always have styptic powder on hand in case of an accident.

Trimming a dog's nail too short, causing bleeding, is extremely common, and you shouldn't feel guilty if it happens, nor should you panic. Most nail-trimming accidents are minor and can be treated at home by using styptic powder, which has anti-hemorrhagic agents that work by contracting small blood vessels. By clotting the blood, it prevents most bacteria from entering the bloodstream. Follow the instructions for using the powder and the bleeding should stop in 20 minutes or less. If bleeding continues beyond this, it may be time to call your vet.

If you are uncomfortable trimming your dog's nails on your own or it becomes too much of a challenge, you can always make an appointment with your vet or a professional groomer.

American Kennel Club