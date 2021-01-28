The Lynx have made a huge upgrade to their backcourt.

A league source confirmed reports that veteran free agent shooting guard Kayla McBride agreed to terms with the Lynx. Signings cannot be announced until Monday.

McBride also posted to her Instagram account a report of the agreement.

The 5-10 McBride, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft by the San Antonio Stars — now the Las Vegas Aces — has started 192 of 195 games in her career, averaging 14.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds. She is a career 36.7% shooter on three-pointers.

McBride is a three-time WNBA All-Star — in 2015, 2018 and 2019. In college at Notre Dame, she played in four Final Fours.

But the 28-year-old is coming off a season in which she averaged a career-low 12.5 points per game and shot 34.3% on three-pointers. But, again on Instagram, McBride said she looked forward to proving any doubters wrong.

"After talking with coach [Cheryl] Reeve and the Minnesota staff, I know this is where I'm going to take my game to the next level," McBride posted.

McBride, who is expected to start, makes the Lynx backcourt deeper and more talented. Minnesota already has reigning rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield at the point. Odyssey Sims — an All-Star in 2019 — can play either guard spot. Both Rachel Banham and Lexie Brown saw significant time last season as well.

But this could also signal a change in direction for the Lynx. Indications are the team is not yet done dealing in the offseason market. The roster could still see dramatic changes.

This is a big free agent addition for a Lynx team that is still transitioning from its WNBA championship years. In the WNBA bubble last season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the Lynx went 14-8 and finished fourth in the league, earning a first-round playoff bye. After defeating Phoenix in the second round the Lynx lost to eventual champion Seattle in the league semifinals.

The Lynx have qualified for the playoffs in 10 straight seasons, the second-longest streak in league history.