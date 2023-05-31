7 p.m. vs. Connecticut • BSN Extra

Connecticut update: The Sun had a hectic offseason after going 25-11 last season and reaching the WNBA Finals for the second time in the past four years. Coach Curt Miller left to become the coach of the Los Angeles Sparks and was joined by guard Jasmine Thomas, while WNBA 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones was traded to the New York Liberty. ... Former Indiana Fever and Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White took over the Sun (4-1), who are coming off an 81-78 victory over the Indiana Fever at home on Tuesday night. ... G Tiffany Hayes, in her first season with the Sun after 10 years with Atlanta, scored a season-high 22 points on Tuesday. ... F Alyssa Thomas, in her 10th season with the Sun, leads the WNBA in rebounding (12.4 rebounds per game). ... F Brionna Jones, the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year last season, has moved into the starting lineup and is averaging 14.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. ... The Sun's only loss was to the New York Liberty on the road.

Lynx update: The Lynx (0-5) return home after a three-game road trip to Phoenix, Las Vegas and Dallas. On Tuesday in Dallas, the Lynx lost to the Wings, 94-89. ... Rookie F Diamond Miller did not play in the second half after a right ankle injury forced her out of the game in the second quarter. She is out against the Sun. ... G Kayla McBride returned after missing two games for personal reasons and led the Lynx with 18 points. Jessica Shepard had her first double-double of the season (15 points, 10 rebounds). ... The Lynx were 0-3 against the Sun last season and have lost five consecutive games to the Sun.