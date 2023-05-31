The Lynx were prepared for the best the Dallas Wings had to offer. What they weren't ready for were the contributions the Wings got from their role players, including two former Lynx. That proved to be enough to keep the Lynx from their first victory of the season.

The Lynx battled back from a 13-point second half deficit, buoyed by a stellar performance from post Jessica Shephard, but fell 94-89, dropping them to 0-5 on the season.

Dallas got 25 points from Natasha Howard, a 6-2 forward who played for the Lynx in 2016 and 2017 and a crucial nine points in the fourth quarter from former Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield to help the Wings stave off a Lynx comeback attempt.

Shephard played the entire game, scoring a season-high 15 points and adding 10 tough rebounds. Guard Kayla McBride, back after missing the two previous games for personal reasons, led the Lynx with 18 points, making four of five three-pointers.

Napheesa Collier and Tiffany Mitchell each had 17 points for the Lynx.

The Lynx may be just five games into the WNBA regular season, but coach Cheryl Reeve identified right away that teaching a young, still-budding team to be successful meant focusing on the process of improvement. And the first step is getting the players to understand the intricacies of the professional game, how the pieces fit together and the part each player plays in crafting a thriving whole.

The Lynx took their roadshow to Dallas on Tuesday to play the Wings, a team that clearly uses forward momentum to fly. Two nights after witnessing the offensive excellence of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, the highest scoring team in the league, the Lynx got another lesson in pedal-to-the-medal basketball from the Wings, the second-highest scoring team in the league and a group that rarely applies the brakes.

"Transition defense is our first priority," Reeve told reporters in Dallas in a pregame news conference. "We don't want to play their game. We need to control the pace."

The Lynx looked like a team ready to jump into the win column early, hitting seven of their first nine shots from the floor en route to a 22-8 lead. Not only were they making shots — savle for a team that had suffered from shooting woes in its first four games — they were limiting Dallas' transition offense.

Dallas rallied behind their long forwards, 6-4 Satou Sabally and Howard. Sabally got hot from the three-point line, sparking a 24-9 run that erased the Lynx' advantage. Howard, showing the athleticism that is the hallmark of her game, was the picture of efficiency, hitting eight of nine shots from the floor on her way to 20 first-half points.

Meanwhile, the Lynx offense, so efficient in the first quarter, began to settle for jump shots. Rebounding has not been a problem for Minnesota this year, but the Lynx managed just two offensive rebounds in the first half. Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale, the leading scorer in the WNBA, began to resemble her usual self, scoring six points in the final minutes of the second quarter. Dallas outscored the Lynx 27-15 in second quarter and held a 52-46 lead at halftime. The Wings turned the ball over just three times in the first half.

Mitchell was the offensive spark for the Lynx in the second quarter, pacing them with 15 points at halftime while Shephard had eight points, all in the early stages of the game, and Diamond Miller had eight points and five rebounds.

The Lynx early magic was largely stifled when Miller, their first round draft pick from Maryland, left the game when she twisted her right ankle early in the second quarter.

Dallas came out after halftime, looking to put a little distance between themselves and the Lynx and built a big lead, as much as 13 points, but Ariel Powers picked up the slack with eight points and the Lynx trailed by just five, 69-64, going into the fourth quarter.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material