The first half Tuesday night at Target Center was something of a revelation. The Minnesota Lynx pushed the pace, played efficiently, shared the ball, scored, defended like crazy. They even led.

The second half was a repeat of what Lynx fans have seen too much this season. Stagnant offense, cracks in the defense. And another loss.

Up 11 in the second quarter and up two entering the fourth, the Lynx lost their fourth straight game, 81-79 to Seattle, the key basket coming from Breanna Stewart with 42.6 seconds left that broke a tie score.

On a night when the Lynx shot better than Seattle, were better in the paint and on the break, here are a few areas they weren't better:

Free throws, turnovers and three-pointers.

Seattle scored 17 points off 17 Lynx turnovers. The Lynx were outscored 13-3 on free throws. And Seattle made 12 of 27 three-pointers with the Lynx struggling to defend the perimeter in the second half.

Particularly when it came to Epiphanny Price, who scored all 15 of her points on three-pointers. She was key in the fourth quarter as the Storm (9-4) began taking control of the game, making four of five threes in the fourth quarter, the fourth putting the Storm up 76-72 with 5:08 left.

Stewart scored 29 for Seattle. Jewell Loyd had 14.

Kayla McBride, back after missing a game because of a sore foot, led the Lynx with 20 points. Jessica Shepard had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Nikolina Milic, getting her first start after a strong game Sunday, scored 11. Aerial Powers had 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Down 79-74 with 2:31 left, the Lynx scored the next five on two free throws from Powers and a three-pointer from McBride with 52 seconds left that tied the score at 79.

Out of a timeout, Stewart scored with 42.6 seconds left. At the other end Moriah Jefferson missed a 4-foot shot. The Lynx got a stop, but couldn't grab the defensive rebound as time ran out.

The Lynx started the first quarter slowly. But by the time it ended they were right up to speed.

With Stewart scoring nine points, Seattle built a 14-9 lead on Stewart's basket with 5:16 left in the quarter.

But the Lynx scored the next 11 points, with Milic scoring five of them, giving Minnesota a 20-14 lead on Milic's basket with 2:24 left. The Lynx still led 24-19 after the quarter, in which the Lynx scored five second-chance points and seven on the break. Milic had seven of Minnesota's 24 first-quarter points.

McBride had a three-pointer and an assist in a 7-3 start to the second quarter that pushed the Lynx lead to 31-22 with just over 7 minutes left in the half.

That lead grew as big as 11 on Bridget Carleton's three-pointer with 4:08 left. Seattle countered with a 10-4 run to pull within five on Stewart's layup. But Shepard hit a baseline jumper and McBride drove for a score for the Lynx, who led 46-39 at halftime. The Lynx held Seattle to 35 percent shooting in the first half, a stat countered by the Storm's 7-for-17 shooting on three-pointers.

By the time the third quarter ended that lead was down to two.

But it could have been worse. The Lynx started the quarter 4-for-11 with three turnovers. Seattle, meanwhile, started the quarter 18-8 to take a three-point lead on Loyd's three-point play with 3:35 left in the quarter.

But the Lynx ended the quarter 7-2, with Moriah Jefferson feeding Shepard for a basket with 2 seconds left. Still, an 11-point second-quarter lead was down to two entering the fourth.