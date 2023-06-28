9 p.m. at Seattle • BSN, CBSSN

Lynx update: After a 104-93 victory over Seattle on Tuesday at Target Center, the Lynx (5-9) open a two-game road trip at Seattle. The Lynx will play at Phoenix on Saturday. ... In the victory on Tuesday, Napheesa Collier scored a career-high 33 points and rookie Diamond Miller, who had missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury, scored a season-high 18 points. ... Rookie Dorka Juhász contributed her first double-double of the season (10 points and 12 rebounds). ... The team said on Tuesday that Tiffany Mitchell (left wrist sprain, which is being treated non-operatively), Aerial Powers, who suffered a left ankle sprain at practice on June 14, and Jessica Shepard, who has been out since June 16 with a non-COVID illness, are all out indefinitely.

Seattle update: Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points for the Storm (4-10) on Tuesday. Whitcomb, who was averaging 5.8 points per game going into the contest, made six of Seattle's 13 three-pointers. ... Jewell Loyd, who leads the WNBA in scoring (24.5 points per game), scored 14 points on Tuesday while going 4-for-18 from the field. ... The Storm have won eight consecutive games against the Lynx in Washington. ... Jordan Horston (shoulder), who has missed two games, is questionable.