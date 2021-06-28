The combination of injuries, the desire to sign Layshia Clarendon to a deal that would carry them through the end of the season and the harsh realities of the WNBA salary cap have pushed the Minnesota Lynx into some cap-related moves.

The Lynx waived guard Rachel Banham on Monday.

According to a source, the move was made to get Clarendon signed to a season-long deal. Also, the team plans to re-sign Banham to a restructured deal should she clear waivers.

Monday was the last day a player could be waived before their contract became guaranteed for the rest of the season.

No matter what, that means the Lynx will be limited to eight healthy players for the upcoming two-game road trip in Phoenix. Those eight: Clarendon, Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas, Crystal Dangerfield, Bridget Carleton, Kayla McBride and Jessica Shepard.

The Lynx have been scrambling in the face of injuries to Aerial Powers (thumb surgery), rookie Rennia Davis (stress fracture) and backup center Natalie Achonwa (sprained knee ligament).

The Lynx are 7-3 since signing Clarendon to a first contract, which came afterMinnesota received a roster waiver because of injuries. Since Clarendon has come to the Lynx, they have been released, then re-signed to emergency exception contracts two more times.

In ten games, with nine starts, Clarendon is averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds. Clarendon has worked well within the Lynx system, particularly in the pick-and-roll, and has quickly become a vocal team leader.

Banham has appeared in 14 games, averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She is in the final year of her contract, which is currently carrying a cap number of $103,000.

Originally acquired via trade from Connecticut in prior to the 2020 season, Banham appeared in 20 games in the WNBA bubble last summer, averaging 6.9 points in 17 minutes per game. In her one start, against Indiana in the regular season finale, Banham hit 10 of 14 shots, seven of eight three-pointers and scored 29 points.

Banham, the former Lakeville North and University of Minnesota star athlete, is a popular player on the team, an important and valued leader. But the fiscal realities of the salary cap have forced the move.

The Lynx were battling the cap before injuries hit, one of the reasons the team went with an 11-player roster rather than the allowed 12.

But injures have forced the Lynx to use a handful of hardship contracts, including Clarendon, Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper. Burdick was on the roster for three games, Harper for one.

Note: After scoring 56 points with 33 rebounds, nine blocks and six steals in two victories, Fowles was named the WNBA's Western Conference player of the week Monday. Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner won the award for the Eastern Conference.